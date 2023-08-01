Home » Unicef-WHO: breastfeeding at 48% but it must be promoted in the workplace – Medicine
In the last decade, the prevalence of exclusively breastfed infants has increased by 10 percentage points, reaching 48% worldwide. However, to reach the 70% target by 2030, it is necessary to promote greater support for breastfeeding, particularly in all workplaces. This is Unicef ​​and WHO’s invitation to World Breastfeeding Week, which will be promoted on social media from August 1st to 7th, with the hashtag #WorldBreastfeedingWeek.
Breastfeeding, explains the World Health Organization, protects children from infectious diseases and strengthens their immune system, providing key nutrients for growth and development. Babies who aren’t breastfed are 14 times more likely to die before reaching their first birthday than those who are exclusively.
Countries like Côte d’Ivoire, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines, Somalia and Vietnam have achieved large increases in breastfeeding rates, showing that progress is possible when there is political commitment.
Data shows that breastfeeding rates drop significantly for women when they return to work, but that this impact can be reversed when workplaces make it easier for mothers to continue breastfeeding.
To this end, WHO calls for family-friendly workplace policies such as paid maternity leave for a minimum of 18 weeks, provision of breaks for breastfeeding and a room where mothers can breastfeed or express milk. These policies “generate economic returns by reducing maternity absenteeism”.

