(ANSA) – FERRARA, APRIL 01 – They are called concave golden and black oysters, they are typical of our area and are good for health. This is demonstrated by a recent study by the University of Ferrara which, in addition to wanting to promote the competitiveness and market development of the two color variants, concentrated on the analysis of the genetic, chemical and nutritional characteristics, highlighting any differences. The results of the work will be presented in Goro (Ferrara) during the final conference on 5 April. In the study it was calculated that two to three oysters a day would be enough to take the recommended daily dose of essential omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids, also present in the right omega-3/omega-6 ratio.



“These are substances that perform a preventive action against many widespread pathologies such as heart disease, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and atherosclerosis” explains Professor Elena Tamburini of the Department of Environmental and Prevention Sciences of Unife, coordinator of the study. “Thanks to the project, we have also demonstrated the high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity of oyster meat farmed in Goro, associated with a low calorie content per 100 grams of product. The fatty acids would also be responsible for the peculiar organoleptic profile of the three variants. In In particular, Black and Golden oysters are particularly rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, and carotenoids, which in addition to being important for health, are substances that can also be recognized as responsible for the dark purple/black and yellow-gold colour, respectively. All this without forgetting that oysters, having a calcareous shell, absorb carbon dioxide from the sea as they grow, thus reducing the impact of climate-changing emissions”.



