United, the goal conceded by Onana goes viral: “It’s crazy, from midfield!”

The editorial staff on Saturday 5 August 2023, 3.03 pm

MANCHESTER – The adventure of Andre Onana to Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who left there‘Inter after just one season to join the Red Devils, he’s already made “noise” for two rage against Maguire e Bruno Fernandes. Now Onana is once again the center of attention of United fans, this time for his own cousin mumps with the new shirt.

Onana, first duck with United: what happened

During the friendly against the Lensawaiting the restart of the Premier League, Onana became the protagonist in negative. In fact, it was the French who unlocked the game, taking advantage of a glaring mistake of the goalkeeper of the Red Devils. at 23′ undercut he saw Onana off goal and thought he’d surprise him with a shot from midfield which took effect: Drunk failed to get to the ball in time, rolling into goal and giving away the goal at the Lens. A gross mistake that complicates his first days in the new team, while Inter is closing for his replacement.

