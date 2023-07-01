Home » University of Huelva Given Green Light for Medicine Degree Implementation
University of Huelva Given Green Light for Medicine Degree Implementation

The Ministry of University, Research, and Innovation has given the green light for the implementation of a Medicine degree at the University of Huelva, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Junta de Andalucía has issued a preliminary report in favor of the degree, paving the way for its implementation.

The next step in the process lies with the University of Huelva, which must now request verification of the degree from the Ministry of Universities. This verification process will involve evaluating various aspects such as the curriculum, teaching staff, and infrastructure. Once approved by the ministry, the proposal will be sent to the Agency for Scientific and University Quality of Andalusia (Accua), which will conduct another report before it goes back to the ministry for final approval.

If everything progresses smoothly, the Medicine degree program is expected to be offered at the University of Huelva starting from the 2024-2025 academic year.

In anticipation of the degree’s implementation, the University of Huelva has estimated that around 65 students will enroll in the first batch. However, they may be able to increase this number even further, thanks to additional funding provided by the Ministry of Universities, which is actively encouraging the growth of Medicine studies.

Regarding the location for the Medicine degree program, the university plans to utilize existing spaces in La Rabida, formerly occupied by the Higher Technical School of Engineering, until a dedicated building can be constructed. The university is already working on financing options, both internally and externally, to support the development and implementation of the degree program.

With a timeline of six years for full implementation, the University of Huelva has ample time to construct a dedicated building to house the Medicine faculty.

