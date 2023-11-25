Unveiling Georgina Rodríguez’s Ultimate Exercise for a Flat Stomach

Georgina Rodríguez’s Trainer Shares Top Exercises for Sculpted Abs

Georgina Rodríguez continues to amaze us with her dedication to fitness and her ultra-toned figure. Her trainer, Soraya Álvarez, recently shared some of the top exercises from Georgina’s gym routines, including one that is ideal for saying goodbye to belly fat.

The exercise that has left fans amazed is the side plank, which is a must for burning abdominal fat and showing off a flat stomach. This plank is essential for working the lateral abs, as well as the obliques, deltoids, and trapezius.

Georgina’s dedication to perfecting each movement in her workout routine has resulted in her impressive six-pack abs. If you are looking to show off a ripped abdomen like Georgina, incorporating exercises like the side plank into your routine is essential.

In addition to the side plank, Georgina’s trainer also recommends including hypopressive abdominals to reduce centimeters from your waist. These exercises, combined with the lateral abdominals, create a perfect routine for sculpting and toning the abs.

Georgina Rodríguez continues to inspire with her commitment to fitness and her dedication to achieving a strong and toned physique. Her trainer’s top exercises are a great addition to any workout routine for those looking to achieve similar results.

