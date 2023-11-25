Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, November 24, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, November 24, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, November 24, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Friday, November 24, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  They denounce the use of the Armed Forces for "political persecution" in Venezuela – Diario La Hora

You may also like

“The same young man exposed himself by consuming...

Cold air shows its power!There will be widespread...

Suicide threat on balcony for 27 hours, negotiations...

D1 LONATO J10: Unisport and Tambo neutralize each...

These sounds led rescuers to believe that the...

The Attorney General’s Office requested that pets be...

my country establishes Shanghai Oriental Hub International Business...

The Ss349 in Cento San Nicolò closed due...

equipped community stakeholders in Bassar – TOGOTOPNEWS –...

Biden and Trump’s visit to the US-Mexico border,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy