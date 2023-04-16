Updated Care Guide Brochure

The “Guide to Care” is a valuable companion for those in need of care, their relatives and caregivers. The brochure provides an overview of the benefits of long-term care insurance. It explains important legal regulations for care at home and lists criteria for the selection of a suitable care facility. Central questions are answered such as: What is changing in home, outpatient and inpatient care? How is the financing of care strengthened?

The “Care Guide” can be ordered and downloaded from the BMG’s website in the Service section under the menu item Publications. For more information on care, see www.pflegestaerkungsgesetz.de and www.bundesgesundheitsminister.de/pflege