Vladimir Micov on Duško Ivanović | Sports

Vladimir Micov recalled his brief collaboration with Dusko Ivanovic in Spain.

Former Serbian basketball player Vladimir Micov (38) had a career spanning two decades, during which he collaborated with numerous coaches. He remained on excellent terms with most of them and today they can be heard talking and reminiscing about former cooperation, but there are also coaches with whom simply “no chemistry”. Among them is Duško Ivanović, with whom he played for only three months in Kaha Laboral and he does not remember that period fondly, as he talked about on the podcast “Alesto”.

It is the 2009/10 season, during which he finished in the Pyrenees for the first time, where he collaborated with Mirza Teletović and Vladimir Golubović, but from the start he did not like how Duško Ivanović greeted him.

“I told everyone ‘into the baby’, so where does that lead… Even at the age of 18-19, only then it was a problem. When you’re older, they look at you differently. I had a problem with Dusko Ivanovic in Kaha Laboral. He called Miško Ražnatović to say that I don’t react, that he can’t reach me. Duško didn’t have any communication with anyone, he speaks to me in Spanish, and ours is from Podgorica. And I’m just like that, if you looked at me – and you brought me – I’m not happy when I make a basket from half court. When I lose, I don’t show it in the usual way again. That’s how I am. He complains that I don’t show reactions, that I’m the way I am… There were problems, but accept it all in the end”said Vladimir Micov.

Their paths diverged very quickly, and Mitsov recalled that not so long ago he met Duško Ivanovic at the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall, while he was winning with Crvena Zvezda. The children were waiting to take a photo with the Zvezda coach, and then Mitsov made his former “boss” laugh with the same question.

“We talked a little. We don’t hear from each other, I don’t even know who hears from him (from former players, ed.) But he is like that. I was a kid with him and on the first day he spoke to me in Spanish. They are not problems, but I don’t know what is expected of me. The public knows that he has this attitude towards training, how long it takes, that you must not laugh, there is always a “kamikaze” as a punishment. I have nothing against him. After experience, you understand everything about him. I leave Cah Laboral, and he takes the title in the ACB league. Duško Ivanovic thinks that running is the only way to progress, but with today’s schedule… Well, we played 96 games in Milan one season!”Mitsov recalled and said that he simply did not like his methods.