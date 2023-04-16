Home » Refined infotainment in the GV 60
Refined infotainment in the GV 60

Refined infotainment in the GV 60

EA blessing, this Genesis GV 60: Everything happens quickly, the system reacts extremely quickly, and the voice recognition works perfectly. If you don’t want to touch the display with your finger, you will also find physical buttons and a controller for many important functions. We tried the SUV’s infotainment, Genesis is a subsidiary brand of Hyundai. But not only precision and speed are impressive in this purely electrically powered vehicle, but also the technical details. This year, the GV 60 will be the first vehicle in the world to be equipped with a keyless entry system and facial recognition. With “Face Connect” you open the doors, with the biometric fingerprint reader you start.

This detail was not yet installed in our car, but we were amazed at the digital exterior mirrors: cameras in the position of the conventional exterior mirrors capture the image, which is shown on two displays in the interior in front of the A-pillar. This costs an additional 1460 euros. Genesis emphasizes the wide view to the rear without a “blind spot”, auxiliary lines are displayed when changing lanes, the technology is also used in trucks. But it takes some getting used to because the eye has to look elsewhere. The picture is not convincing at night or in the rain. We would not choose this extra.

But now to the infotainment, it consists of two high-resolution 12.3-inch screens that are connected to form a panoramic display. On the left in front of the steering wheel you can see the digital speedometer, the status of assistance systems or, if navigation is active, an augmented reality display of the vehicle environment, which is overlaid with blue directional arrows. On the right, the on-board monitor shows the selected content, and anyone who taps it with their finger or uses the controller on the center console is amazed at the fluid and fast display.

The submenus are divided into functional areas and visualized with large tiles. One gets along immediately, with one exception: the volume of the announcements cannot be adjusted in the navigation but in the sound settings. Unfortunately, the annoying sound at the beginning and end of the journey cannot be switched off there. The voice control works very well, it also answers questions about the weather, and the traffic data on the navigation route arrives in the vehicle in real time.

