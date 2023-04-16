Lightning struck the Sendhi tree in Ennepally of Waqarabad district, the burning tree was caught on video

A sandhi tree was struck by lightning in Enepally of Waqarabad district

Burning tree captured on video, video viral on social media

Waqarabad: 16. April

(sahrnews.com/representative)

The state of Telangana continues to experience periodic changes in weather. During intense sunshine, the sky suddenly becomes cloudy, then light drizzle with strong winds and thunder or sudden smoky rain. And the people worried about the intensity of the heat get relief from the heat. After midnight on Friday at one o’clock in the night, there was a sudden thunder and smoky rain in Tandoor, which continued for 15 minutes. Then yesterday, Saturday and today. On Sunday, the weather remained cloudy in Tandoor, Waqarabad and different places of the district.

Today, various places of Waqarabad district were under the grip of intense heat even till noon, suddenly at 4 o’clock the weather became cloudy. Thunderstorms started with strong winds and light drizzle also occurred.

At the same time, with a loud sound and heavy thunder, lightning struck the Sendhi tree in the field very close to the house of Anant Reddy, a member of the municipal constituency of Waqarabad district in Ene Palli, a municipal constituency. The upper green part of the tree caught fire. The flames flared up. The members of the municipality, who were afraid of this scene, recorded the scene of the tree on fire in their mobile phones. The video of this incident also went viral on social media. Soon the green tree of Sendhi turned into ashes.

The local people said that the people of the area were lucky that the lightning fell on the Sendhi tree, otherwise there would have been a big accident if it had fallen on the population. There, experts and elders always advise that during rain and thunder, never go to forested places and trees. Shelter should not be taken under, but should somehow reach the population and take shelter in the buildings.

