Contemporary life is inevitably hectic due to the pace of work and the numerous activities we carry out every day. However, this often leads us to have problems when we go to the bathroom. Precisely for this reason theurologist has become one of the most contacted doctors in recent times. Here because.

Urologist, the most contacted doctor

As anticipated, habits have changed a lot in recent years and this unfortunately leads us to take less care of ourselves. Unbalanced diets and bad habits are now words we hear all too often.

Among the habits we have lost most is undoubtedly that of drink a lot but, above all, to pay close attention to the type of water we drink. For this reason, unfortunately, we are increasingly encountering problems such as cystitis for women e prostatitis For the men. It is no coincidence that one of the most consulted doctors in recent years has become the urologist.

The urologist’s advice: what to drink and how much

The first piece of advice that experts continue to bring to the attention of patients is always to drink at least two liters of water a day. In addition, to try not to lose this habit, many recommend placing 33 cl bottles close to them in order to mark the water supply.

But why is it so important? First of all because diluting the liquids present in our body helps to counteract the multiplication of bacteria present in the body and, consequently, decreases the risk of contracting urinary tract infections.

Secondly, it is important to understand what kind of water to drink. The frenetic pace we mentioned earlier often leads us to pay little attention to the labels and we often buy crates of water without reading the parameters shown on the bottle well.

For example, it is very important to buy water with little fixed residue (i.e. quantity of mineral salts) if you have problems such as stones. On the contrary, magnesium is strategic to avoid cramps and constipation, so it is always good to consult the label.

Green light also to sparkling water, as long as you do not have pathologies such as gastric reflux – for which the stomach is already quite delicate. In any case it is always good to limit its use to avoid local swelling (however limited and temporary).

One last piece of advice, always valid in all circumstances, is to consult a doctor to be sure you are drinking the right water, especially if you have specific diseases such as those mentioned above.

