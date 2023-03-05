In a fiery speech lasting almost two hours, Donald Trump relaunches his third presidential campaign in view of the 2024 elections starting from the themes of 2016, underlining that the threat to American democracy is far from over. “We will kick Joe Biden out of the White House, we need to finish what we started“, he said speaking at the conclusion of the Cpac, the republican convention in Washington. “We are a country in decline, but we will never be a socialist country”. “If you put me back in the White House, we will be a free nation. Their reign will be over,” Trump says. “We are no longer a free country. We don’t have a free press. We have nothing free,” he urges.

The former president, in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, also went back to saying that he is “the only president who has no wars and under whom Russia has not taken any country”. And he defined himself the “only candidate capable of avoiding World War III”. “We will have World War III if something doesn’t change quickly. I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III. ” And he added:” Before arriving in the Oval Office, I will end the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine“.

Then Trump reiterated that, if elected, he will block all imports from China for four years, removing the special status in trade from the Asian giant. It is his challenge to “liberate” the United States from its dependence on Beijing.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the speech, Trump said that he will remain in the running for the White House even if he is indicted in the ongoing criminal investigation into his handling of presidential documents and his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. “I wouldn’t even think of leaving.”

Trump has referred to the 2024 election as “the final battle” for America. “In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been offended and betrayed: I am your punishment”. “I will wipe out the ‘deep state’ – he added – We will expel the warmongers. We will drive out the globalists. We will drive out the communists. We will drive out the political class that hates our country. We will beat the Democrats. dark shadows who have exploited our judicial system and I will bring the people back to lead the country again”.