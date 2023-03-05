MILAN. The collapse in the price of gas has eased electricity and gas bills, which have fallen by about 16% in recent months, but the stop to discounts and the cancellation of system charges, which will almost certainly start on March 31st, will make them rise again by more than about 40%. Thus, while on the one hand the trend in gas prices which have collapsed in recent days in the 45 euro per MWh area (from the August peaks to 350 euro) has rewarded the pockets of families, with the end of the aid the increases will return. As communicated last week by Arera, the Energy Authority, in February the gas bill for families on the protected market fell by 13% compared to the previous month. For light in the first quarter of 2023 the reduction is 19.5%.

But what will happen at the end of the month? «As far as gas is concerned, if all the discounts and concessions in force today were not extended, the average bill would rise by 703.53 euros per year per family – calculates Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti -. A leap that would bring the average annual bill to 1,913.53 euros per nucleus, against today’s annual average of 1,210 euros (at current tariffs)». The gas bill would thus rise by more than 58% compared to today.

“For electricity, on the other hand, the reintroduction of charges and VAT would cost 386.37 euros per year per family, bringing the average expense to 1,820.34 euros per year per household,” explains Truzzi. This would be a 27% increase.