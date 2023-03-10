Difficult days for finance and cryptocurrencies

They’ve been out for a few minutes i US employment dataissued by Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The appointment was eagerly awaited by all the main markets. Since yesterday, the stock exchanges have felt the tension, fueled by a very delicate general situation.

Also yesterday, the head of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said there could be interest rate surprises. In the next FOMC, scheduled in a few days, an increase of was assumed for certain 25 basis points; the number 1 of the FED however, it left everyone displaced, not excluding more substantial increases (probable 50 basis points).

Very aggressive monetary policies are putting a lot of pressure on the world of finance.

The main risk is always the same: the recession. The economy suffers from periods of high inflation and the consequent increase in interest rates; it can therefore fall into the degrowth trap.

Recent events in the banking sector must be added to this well-known scenario.

After bankruptcy of Silvergate Bankthe last fallen deeply connected to the crypto world, is the Californian SVB to be in trouble.

According to reports, the Silicon Valley Bank it would be in serious difficulty precisely because of the increase in interest rates, responsible for having considerably devalued the institution’s bond portfolio.

According to various sources, it seems that the bank is trying to find over 2 billion in liquidity to honor the repayments of depositors. The losses collected from the devaluation of the portfolio would well exceed one and a half billion dollars.

The stock exchanges are feeling the pinch, especially banking stocks and related to the world of finance. Cryptocurrencies are also suffering, posting quite steep losses.