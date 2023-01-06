Home Health Usa, ok FDA to drug against Alzheimer’s
The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease according to the accelerated approval procedure. “This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and influence the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s, instead of just treating the symptoms of the disease,” explained Billy Dunn, director of neuroscience at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’ of the FDA.

Leqembi is the second in a new class of drugs approved for Alzheimer’s disease that target the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.

