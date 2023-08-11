Usa, secret Chinese laboratory discovered with over 20 viruses: from Covid to HIV

Infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2, HIV, herpes virus, Escherichia coli, malaria, hepatitis B and C, dengue, chlamydia and rubella found in an illegal Chinese laboratory in the US

What does a illegal Chinese biolaboratory in California? It transpires these days that in Reedley, a town of 25,000 souls in Fresno County, one was found last October, although the news was kept under wraps until a few days ago.

The bio lab didn’t have permits and the California Department of Public Health shut it down. About 1,000 lab rats, hundreds of unknown chemicals and a variety of hazardous materialsincluded infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2HIV, herpes virus, escherichia coli, malaria, hepatitis B and C, dengue, chlamydia and rubella. Inspectors also found thousands of vials, some of which contained human blood and other substances.

It all stems from reporting to the authorities by a law enforcement agent who noticed a precariously connected garden pipe and a bad smell emanating from the structure.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba confirmed to Fox News Digital that the facility had been rented by Prestige Biotech, Chinese company registered in Nevada which authorities say has no relationship with the Chinese government (it will certainly be so but if the opposite were true it would certainly not leak from the official documentation). Joe Prado, Fresno County deputy director of public health, told a FOX 26 that the lab was using mice “to see if COVID test kits really can test for COVID.”

The laboratory had no authorization and the Chinese who were stopped spoke broken English. But the Federal Centers for Control and Disease Prevention said there was no sign that the lab was illegally in possession of the materials or had agents or toxins selected to produce bioweapons.

