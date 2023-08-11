The Opening of Nardò’s Highly Anticipated Swimming Pool: A Game Changer for the City

The wait is over: the swimming pool in Nardò is finally set to open on September 1st. The construction of the pool started in November 2020 and was completed in less than three years, slightly longer than anticipated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state-of-the-art sports facility, with a cost of 4.6 million euros, includes a semi-Olympic swimming pool that has been eagerly awaited by the community.

The swimming pool is a private investment by Icos Sporting Club srl, a prestigious sports club in Italy that has previously built swimming pools in Lecce and other cities in Apulia. The contractor responsible for the construction is Petito Prefabbricati srl. The architectural and executive projects were overseen by engineers Walter Mirarco, Antonio Filoni, Fabrizio Lecciso, and Claudio Vito Barriera.

Mayor Pippi Mellone expressed his excitement about the upcoming inauguration and described it as one of the best days of his tenure. He took to social media to announce the opening of the Icos semi-Olympic swimming pool, emphasizing that it is the most beautiful and important swimming facility in Puglia. The mayor thanked Marco Macchitella for choosing Nardò as the location for this impressive facility, which not only includes swimming pools but also offers thermal baths, Turkish baths, saunas, gyms, rehabilitation services, and other surprises.

The sports complex is divided into six areas, two of which house swimming pools for both amateur and competitive swimming. One of the pools is a semi-Olympic pool with eight lanes, while the other is designed for recreational activities such as water aerobics and hydrobike. The swimming facility features grandstands that can accommodate up to 190 spectators. Additionally, there is a termarium area with two small pools equipped with hydromassage shower heads and emotional showers. Visitors can also enjoy a relaxation area, a sauna, a Turkish bath, and two massage rooms. The complex also includes fitness rooms, storage rooms, first aid facilities, changing rooms, an entrance hall, and a secretariat. All areas of the building are accessible to individuals with disabilities, complying with current legislation.

The opening of the swimming pool in Nardò marks a major milestone for the community after years of anticipation. It not only provides a state-of-the-art sports facility but also offers a wide range of amenities for the well-being and enjoyment of residents.