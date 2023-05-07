Usa, the massacre in Texas carried out with an assault rifle

An assault rifle was found next to the body of the man who opened fire at a Texas shopping mall killing 8 before being stopped by a police officer. The American media report it. Police have not yet confirmed which weapon was used in the massacre. Assault rifles are the most widely used “weapons of war” in mass shootings in the United States that President Joe Biden has asked Congress to ban.

The FBI has searched the home on the outskirts of Dallas where the man lived who killed eight people yesterday in a Texas shopping mall. The local media reported it. At the moment his name has not been revealed, it is only known that he was in his 30s and lived with his parents. The police questioned relatives and neighbors and at one point they asked for the intervention of a translator.

Bloody Saturday afternoon in Texas. Eight people were killed and seven were injured in a mega-mall on the outskirts of Dallas by a man in military gear who opened fire on a crowd before being shot dead by an officer. It is feared that there are children among the victims. Yet another episode of gun madness in the United States began at 3.30 pm, during what seemed like a typical afternoon of shopping at Allen Premium Outlets, one of the main malls in the state. Thousands of people wandered around the more than one hundred shops in the shopping center – families, couples, groups of friends – unaware of the nightmare they would experience in a few minutes. Witnesses said they suddenly heard a loud noise of gunfire, between 14 and 60 shots, and then chaos erupted. The timely intervention of the police made it possible to avoid an even more serious toll. The police said the killer, who was wearing “military clothing”, was killed by an agent who intervened on the spot. The reason for the massacre is unknown at the moment. A witness said that “the attacker was wearing a vest and appeared to have received training. He knew what he was doing”. A shocking video circulating on Twitter shows the man, dressed in a dark suit, getting out of a gray car in the mall parking lot and shooting at people. The images are blurry and in the distance but the sound of gunfire is clear. Also this weekend in California, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other boys – between 18 and 21 years old – were injured in a shooting at a party in Chico. In the same hours a policewoman who had just finished her shift was killed in Chicago. There have been more than 150 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of 2023, more than in days gone by this year, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. Last year there were 647, an average of two a day. Some massacres, within the walls of the house, don’t even make it to the media.

