Usa, Tucker Carlson (close to Trump) “leaves” Fox News

Afp Earthquake in the American networks, the two most famous all-news TVs, Fox News and Cnn, give the sack to two of their leading faces. In the first case, that of Fox News, it is an “agreement” between the parties: Tucker Carlson immediately leaves his job. Carlson has always been considered a journalist too close to Trump, he has always advanced the thesis that the 2020 elections (won by Biden) had been rigged. He argued that it cost the company $787.5 million in settlements from the company that makes the grade counting systems. On CNN, however, Don Lemon, one of the best-known faces of the network, was fired outright. Lemon, an African American who is openly gay, has been accused of misogyny for his offensive comments and his attitude towards his colleagues.

Tucker Carlson had a conspiracy theory about the 2022 election Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be leaving the cable network immediately. The news comes just days after the network entered into a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems following a defamation lawsuit filed by the company that operates the voting systems. Carlson was a major proponent of the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the television company said, adding thanks “for his service to the network as an anchor and prior to that as a contributor.” The last episode of Carson’s show aired on Friday and the host announced that he would return on Monday. Fox didn’t respond on whether the host’s departure was related to the Dominion case.

Tucker Carlson accused of being a “cheerleader” of Vladimir Putin Carlson is the most popular prime time face on Fox but has also been at the center of numerous controversies and troubles for the network following his comments on race and the rights of the LGBTQ community. The million-dollar deal with Dominion also came to avoid a trial that would have brought Murdoch but also Carlson to the witness stand. After the 2020 elections, the popular presenter staunchly defended those who stormed Congress on January 6, downplaying the presence of white nationalists in the crowd. With the war in Ukraine he was accused of being a “cheerleader” of Vladimir Putin.

Cnn fires Don Lemon outright The broadcaster “CNN” instead fired the journalist Don Lemon. The news was confirmed by the TV presenter in a message posted on his Twitter profile. “I am amazed,” wrote the journalist, adding that he had been informed of the dismissal, which would have been decided by the president of the station, Chris Licht, his agent.

In recent months, Lemon was suspended for a few days for making controversial statements about the age of women on air. More recently Lemon, an openly gay African American, was accused of misogyny for his offensive comments and his attitude towards female colleagues.

