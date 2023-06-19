a hustler is dying

The bloodstains on the asphalt and two wounded men on the ground. There, in via Giuliano da Sangallo in Ostia, a violent brawl had broken out shortly before between a dozen…

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH

For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

The patches of blood on the asphalt and on the ground two wounded men. There, in via Giuliano da Sangallo a Ostiaa violent had broken out shortly before brawl among a dozen people. It happened the night between Saturday and yesterday a few meters from the seafront. The quarrel had started around 3. Shouting, pushing, insulting, threatening until knives, chains and sticks came out. A 19-year-old boy of Libyan origin injured by a stab weapon and a 27-year-old man of Peruvian origin probably hit in the back by a chain or an iron bar suffered the worst. The residents of the area called for help and the carabinieri, awakened by the screams of the group. When the military arrived they found only the two men on the ground. The 19-year-old was transported to the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome where he is hospitalized. He’s not in danger of life. The twenty-seven-year-old struggles between life and death at the Giovan Battista Grassi hospital in Ostia where he underwent delicate surgery during the night. The carabinieri managed to track down four other men, all 30-year-old South Americans, slightly injured during the brawl, who had already moved away from the scene of the attack. Stopped, they were taken to the barracks to be heard.

The wedding in Rome becomes a maxi-brawl, too much noise for the party and the residents take to the streets: punches, kicks and knives

NARCO TRAFFICKING

Investigators are reconstructing the episode to try to understand the reasons that triggered so much violence. At the moment, the military are speaking of a dispute that broke out for trivial reasons, but even that of controlling drug dealing is not excluded. A few steps away is the former Colony Vittorio Emanuele, known in the news for being a meeting point between drug dealers and customers and where drug dealers often hide drugs to avoid being found with doses in their pockets, in case of checks. At the basis of the brawl, therefore, there could be outstanding accounts for a few grams of hashish and marijuana. The area, as repeatedly reported by the inhabitants, is certainly not very quiet. Quarrels and noises, especially in the evening and at night, even among the homeless who find refuge in that structure. Many requests from citizens and politicians to recover the former colony from decay and return it to the population as a cultural and social center.

MALAMOVIDA OUT OF CONTROL

Meanwhile, the night before, between last Friday and Saturday, via delle Baleniere, not far from via Giuliano da Sangallo, was the scene of a beating by the gang of minors who have been raging in Ostia in recent weeks. This time the target was an elderly man, “guilty”, in the eyes of the baby gang, of having taken to the streets to try to convince the kids to lower their voices. “We can’t sleep. Be quiet or I’ll call the police», the grandfather would have said to the group of hooligans who were screaming at the top of their lungs and hitting the shutters of the shops in the middle of the night, ruining the sleep of dozens of families. A request that the gang took as an offense to be washed away with blood. The poor man was badly beaten and ended up in the emergency room with wounds to his face. Some residents witnessed the beating, looked out the windows to understand what was happening and called the single emergency number. A few minutes later a State Police patrol arrived, but the kids had already escaped. The gang could be the same one that a week ago rounded up three twenty-year-olds just out of the Pietro Rosa park, to steal their cell phones and other electronic devices. Even earlier, the gang had robbed a boy by ripping off the gold chain he wore around his neck. According to those who investigate, they would be the same people who arrive en masse in the squares, throwing tables and chairs over the edge, at the Lido amusement park where they destroyed the newly renovated bathroom.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

