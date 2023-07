The United States has approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which can be purchased without a prescription. The Food and Drug Administration has in fact just authorized the sale of Opill. The drug, the first of its kind to be sold over the counter, is taken once a day. The company that makes it, the Dublin-based Perrigo Company, will only start shipping the pill early next year and there will be no age restrictions on sales.

