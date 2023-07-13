Home » Paralympic athletics: Pancalli, ‘another feat of the Azzurre’ – Altri Sport
“Another extraordinary feat of the trio of wonders, another incredible emotion! After Tokyo, Ambra Sabatini, Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto also conquered the whole podium of the World Athletics Championships in Paris in the 100 meters T63. These three incredible athletes are writing memorable pages of Italian sport, not just the Paralympic. For this they deserve a huge applause from the whole country”. This was stated by Luca Pancalli, president of the Italian Paralympic Committee.


“Congratulations to Ambra for her world record and to Martina and Monica who are confirmed as world leaders in this discipline. An applause also goes to President Sandrino Porru and to all Fispes for the excellent results already obtained in these first days of competitions”, Pancalli added.

