by admin
Many with the new year have chosen to buy hybrid cars, but which ones are the best? Let’s try to answer this question ourselves.

2035 will be the year to stop endothermic engines. When the good old diesel and petrol will say goodbye to give way to electric. Still, however, many are skeptical of zero-impact cars. Questions of costs, really high, and of autonomy both on the road ahead and therefore the recharges, and for the life of the batteries and their deterioration.

The best used hybrid cars (Photo by LIN LONG and Pixabay Mondofuoristrada.it)

And many in these first months of 2023 have chosen to make a half-hearted ecological choice. We are talking about hybrid cars, both new and used. You always see cars with these engines on the road. And they are also strong on the second-hand market, yes, but which ones are the best to choose from? We try to answer this question.

Let’s start with one of the queens, one of the best sellers ever, whether it’s new or used. One of those cars that hit the mark and convinced many motorists.

The Compass is the compact Jeep, halfway between an off-road vehicle and an SUV. Its hybrid version has a 4×4 all-wheel drive system, perfect for any type of road, whether it’s in the city or on the extra urban road. Comfortable and spacious, approved for five and then in its favor there are fuel consumption: 1.9 liters per 100 kilometres. Needless to say, it is one of the most sought after on the market.

Used hybrid cars: the list of the best

Another great evergreen is the Launch Ypsilon, the city car with a style that fully reflects the DNA of the Italian company, which has always focused on elegance. Small size and great ability to navigate city traffic. Its dimensions also help a lot in terms of fuel consumption: just 4 liters per 100 kilometres.

From one little girl to another, the Toyota Yaris she is also perfect for tackling the jungle of the city. Three or five doors, its hybrid arrival on the market dates back to 2012, confirming the work done by the Japanese company on containing emissions which now began years ago. Consumption chapter: only 3.3 liters per 100 kilometres.

Hybrid Fiat 500 (Photo by LUM3N and Pixabay Mondofuoristrada.it)

Then it’s the turn of Lexus NX, in another suv, but in this case the costs go up because we are talking about a high-end car. Elegant and sophisticated, given the many options. Its new generation has also arrived on the market. If you choose to buy it used, keep fuel consumption in mind: 5.9 liters of fuel per 100 kilometres.

It’s time to talk about another queen of the market – the 500 hybrid. The home city car Fiat could not be missing in this special classification. Strengths, dimensions, the possibility of parking easily and a design that made it famous throughout the world. However, approved for four. It was also produced in a convertible version, an alternative to keep in mind, as well as consumption: 3.9 liters per 100 kilometres.

