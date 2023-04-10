Original title: Hu Jinqiu 28 points and 12 rebounds Sun Minghui 25+8 Guangsha beat Shanxi at home

On April 10, Beijing time, the first round of the 2022-23 season CBA playoffs continued to be fierce. Zhejiang East Sunshine, ranked seventh in the regular season, played against Shanxi Fenjiu at home. Guangsha grabbed 16 offensive rebounds in the first quarter and laid the foundation With a double-digit lead, Hu Jinqiu and Sun Minghui played well, while the Shanxi team was out of shape. The Guangsha team almost secured the victory in three quarters, and finally defeated the Shanxi team 103-81, taking the lead in the series.

The scores in a single quarter are 32-17, 27-25, 24-21, 20-18 (Guangsha team is in front). Hu Jinqiu of the Guangsha team had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Sun Minghui had 23 points and 8 assists, Zhu Junlong had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Cummings had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Shanxi Feld had 18 points and 8 assists, Ge Zhaobao had 10 points and 8 rebounds, and the former coach had 17 points and 5 rebounds.

In the first quarter, Sun Minghui led the team to a 7-0 start, directly asking the Shanxi team to request a timeout. After the timeout, the Shanxi team relied on breakthroughs to make kills to close the point difference. After Zhang Chunjun succeeded at the basket, the double counter-attack drew 9. Hu Jinqiu succeeded in two consecutive offenses, Zhu Junlong scored 5 points in a row, and Guangsha had an absolute advantage in offensive rebounds, taking a double-digit lead. Cummings broke through without a solution, and Guangsha led the first quarter 32-17.

In the second quarter, the former coach hit 3 points, Sun Minghui made consecutive hits from the outside in return for the opponent, Feld’s personal ability chased points for the Shanxi team, Wu Xiao made a strong attack from the inside, and Guangsha led 44-27. Feld scored consecutively to narrow the point difference to 11 points. The Shanxi team replaced Wilms, who had been out of battle for a long time, and Guangsha still got more scoring opportunities by relying on offensive rebounds. Sun Minghui hit a 3-point buzzer at halftime, Guangsha led 59-42 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Sun Minghui’s firepower remained undiminished, Hu Jinqiu scored one-stop to the basket, and Guangsha led 65-44 by 21 points. After Feld assisted Chang Lin, he made a mid-range shot from the free throw line. The former coach chased and scored 3 points, but Welzer’s 3-pointer stabilized Guangsha. It can only rely on Feld’s hard support, and Hu Jinqiu’s outstanding performance, Guangsha leads 83-63 to end the third quarter.

In the last quarter of the game, Guangsha has begun to send young players to play. Cummings connected the team to attack, and Guangsha led 87-65. Sun Minghui also scored after returning to the field. The Shanxi team tried outside shots but repeatedly hit the iron. Hu Jinqiu blocked Ge Zhaobao, Xu Zhonghao counterattacked and dunked, and the outcome of the game was no longer in doubt. In the end, Guangsha defeated the Shanxi team 103-81 at home, gaining an advantage in the first round of the playoffs with three wins and two wins. (Sohu Sports Zhao Botao)

Guangsha team starting: Zhu Junlong, Sun Minghui, Hu Jinqiu, Zhao Yanhao, Welzhe

