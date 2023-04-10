Sandisk

The 4TB version of SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is now on Amazon. The quantity of the flash discount is sold out while the quantity is sold out. If there is a construction, don’t hesitate to place an order!

Click here to buy SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 4TB — US$290

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD has a read and write speed of up to 2,000MB/s, plus a large capacity, allowing you to easily move and store up to 4TB of data. In addition, it also has a drop protection of up to two meters and an IP55 rating. The aluminum chassis and silicone shell design not only highlight the texture, but also enhance the protection.