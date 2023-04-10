It is a warning for any commonly used foods with a quantity of carcinogenic nitrosamines that are unhealthy for humans.

AND food alert by EFSA which highlights how some elements are rich in nitrosamines. These elements are potentially carcinogenic or in any case capable of increasing a possible onset of stomach, liver and oesophageal tumours.

The president of the EFSA scientific experts – Dr. Schrenk – confirmed how some results emerged from a specific research many people are in direct contact with these substances. Foods are commonly consumed and health concerns are on the rise.

Food alert, what are nitrosamines

Eating should be a pleasure, yet after this study one has concerns about it. Food, as highlighted, is commonly consumed and the risks are for every age group from the elderly to children. The study put the spotlight on 10 different types of nitrosamines which are contained in various foods.

In order to be able to protect all consumers, scientists wanted to put on the table the crudest, worst hypotheses of all time. In short, you have to think about nitrosammine as carcinogens of the highest level. Obviously it is a desired and unlikely scenario, but it is important to keep the level of attention from consumers high.

But what exactly are nitrosamines? Experts explain that they are chemical compounds that develop following the transformation of a food. Then cooking at high temperatures, until secondary digestion or conservation. Nitrites are found in many foods, but the transformation process leads them to be harmful to health.

What foods are nitrosamines found in?

EFSA therefore wanted to warn consumers so that everyone can pay attention in any case. Some studies, always according to experts, put the emphasis on which is the greatest risk or the development of more or less serious pathologies of the liver and stomach. The report obtained will be sent to European Commission, in order to discuss this with the Member States and take precautions in this regard.

Therefore, stemming the problem is the goal after carrying out this study. The foods to be taken into consideration, according to the scientists, are all those based on meat that have undergone processing cooking or salting. There is also talk of processed fish, then there is beer and cocoa as well as alcoholic beverages in general.

One is not excluded quantity of these elements even in fermented foods, pickles, and even non-naturally spiced foods. There are still some gaps in this regard and studies are going on to get a complete and definitive picture.

The EFSA recommends adopting a healthy and balanced diet, reducing the intake of all harmful substances and processed foods such as those indicated.