March is the right time to clean the house and apartment and prepare for the coming spring. The correct order plays a decisive role here – otherwise the dirt will be transferred from one place to the other. With the next spring cleaning plan you save time and get all rooms clean!

Spring cleaning plan: Clean room by room

Work systematically to save time and effort. Start with the entrance. This area is often entered when cleaning, for example because you want to throw away rubbish when clearing out, have to fetch water, etc. If the entrance is dirty, you will bring the dirt back into the clean rooms.

Clean entrance and stairwell

Always start with dust wiping and clean dust catchers like the doormat first.

Knock out the doormat outside or clean it with a vacuum cleaner, then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

Clean the floor

Vacuum carpets and step mats.

Wipe dust off the hallway furniture, preferably treat with an anti-dust spray.

Organize and clear out shoe cabinets. Throw away old shoes.

Empty the wardrobes and throw away the superfluous. Wash and store the winter jackets. Best stored in a dark and dry place indoors over the summer months.

Clean windows and doors.

Spring cleaning plan for the kitchen and dining area

Systematic cleaning is also important in the kitchen. In principle, you should first clean all kitchen appliances and then wipe the surfaces. Proceed as follows:

First clean the hotplate with baking soda, then get the oven grease-free with steam. Of course you can also use other home remedies.

Clean the microwave gently with lemon water. To do this, squeeze a lemon, pour the juice into 250 ml of water, and then put the cup in the microwave. Run the microwave for 5 minutes. Then leave it open (so that it can also dry inside)

Thoroughly clean the dishwasher including the filter.

Defrost the refrigerator, de-ice the freezer compartment, remove odors with home remedies and carefully remove dirt from the drain hole.

If you have a pantry, check the expiration dates of all groceries and check for signs of moths and other pests.

Wipe down the kitchen sink. If the drain smells bad or is clogged, you can clear it now.

Wash the kitchen sponges and wash all the dish towels.

Wipe the kitchen fronts, removing grease and dirt. Then you can also wipe the inside of the kitchen cabinets and leave them open so that they can dry.

Then wipe down all surfaces: dining table, work surface, kitchen cabinets from above.

Then you can also clean the windows, wash the curtains or curtains and wipe the blinds.

Finally, wipe the floor and then leave the windows open and ventilate the room well.

Get your bathroom and laundry room sparkling clean

Cleaning the kitchen and bathroom is time-consuming. You can save time and effort on both if you have cleaned them regularly. Sometimes, however, stubborn deposits form. These can be removed with a few tricks.

Start an empty wash cycle at 90°. This will disinfect the washing machine and kill germs.

Muck out the bathroom and throw out all cosmetic products that are expired.

Clean the makeup accessories, toothbrushes and toothbrush cups.

Wipe down the bathroom mirror, sink and vanity cabinet (if you have one).

If you have a shower curtain, wipe it off now and let it dry on the balcony.

Now is the time to scrub the tub and shower. In the case of stubborn dirt, you usually have to let the cleaning agent work for 15 minutes.

During this time you can scrub the toilet.

Flush the toilet, bath and shower.

Finally, the tiles and the cabinets in the laundry room are wiped down.

Spring cleaning plan: Get the living room dust-free

Unlike the kitchen, where most stains are greasy, and the bathroom, where limescale and mold need to be removed, the living room is almost always full of dust collectors. The first thing on the agenda here is cleaning up.

Tidy living room, thoroughly wipe all small items that catch dust.

Wash all textiles such as sofa covers and cushion covers for decorative cushions.

If necessary, varnish or oil the wooden furniture again.

Clean windows, wash curtains and curtains.

Wipe lampshades and pendant light.

Clean or wipe all electrical devices according to the instructions for use. Pay special attention to the remote controls, because they are usually the dirtiest.

Vacuum the carpets if there are stains – remove the stains if necessary – have them professionally cleaned.

Cleaning children and bedrooms step by step

There is also a lot to do in the children’s room and bedroom. These rooms do not take up so much time, because most of the time you only have to wash textiles. But it is important that you have cleaned the laundry room and washing machine first, otherwise you will not be able to complete the next tasks.