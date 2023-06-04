Utah bans the Bible in school

Ansa

The Bible is vulgar and violent. And for this reason it is not suitable for elementary and middle school children and must be prohibited. The decision by Davis, a Utah school district, has caused confusion in the United States. The decision to remove it was taken after protests from a parent that with its examples of incest, prostitution and rape, the sacred text would not be suitable for the very young. “It has no serious values ​​for minors because it is pornographic according to our definition,” wrote in the complaint, dated December 11, the angry parent whose identity has not been disclosed. After scrutiny by a committee of parents and teachers, the Bible was banned from school. It remained, however, at least in the district high school libraries. The “offending” version is the King James Version, used by Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

The same commission was recently called to evaluate the admissibility in schools of the “Book of Mormon”, one of the sacred texts of Mormonism, the dominant religion in Utah. The examination is the result of another complaint, which calls for a ban due to too many references to violence in various forms, such as battles, beheadings and kidnappings. The case of Utah is part of the ongoing trend in which parents ask to have a greater say in the scholastic education imparted by the schools. The push often comes from conservatives who fear an excessively free drift of education. Bans, however, are not lacking even in states governed by Democrats where some texts perceived as racist have been removed from libraries.