Adobe appoints Christian Duprat to lead Western Eu…

Adobe announced today the appointment of Christian Duprat in charge of the Western Europe area, which includes France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Benelux and the Nordic countries.

Duprat will work in Paris and will be part of the team EMEAdirected by Luke Dammann from 2022. His goal will be to expand the Enterprise business and support the growth of Adobe in a region where it already has prestigious clients such as Real Madrid, Prada, Stellantis, Publicis, Accor and CaixaBank.

“Christian is an exceptional leader, with whom I share the passion and approach to business, with the aim of responding to the needs of our customers in the best possible way and achieving important results by working in synergy with the different teams”, he comments Luc Dammann, Adobe EMEA President. “I am sure he will lead Western Europe towards new heights, working closely with our customers and partners“

The profile of Christian Duprat, Adobe’s new Vice President and GM for Western Europe

Duprat joins Adobe after working for TIBCO Software as Group Vice President EMEA North-West, within the Cloud Software Group. He has extensive experience in creating growth and transformation strategies and has led multi-disciplinary teams across multiple geographies. He also held various strategic roles in ILOG (a management software company acquired by IBM in 2008). He has a Masters in Finance from the University of Bordeaux and a Masters in Management from Toulouse Business School.

“I have always had the privilege of working for fast growing international companies alongside inspiring leaders and exceptional teams. I am excited by inclusive workplaces where diversity is valued and people motivated towards a common goal, so I am delighted to join Adobe“, he has declared Christian Duprat.