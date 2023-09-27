UTMB Clear Lake Campus Hospital Seeks Community’s Help in Identifying Missing Patient

HOUSTON, Texas – The UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) Clear Lake Campus Hospital is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying a patient who was admitted on September 15. The hospital, located at 200 Blossom St, Webster, 77598, is looking for a young African-American woman who is approximately 1.70 meters tall and weighs about 50 kilos. She is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 24, based on information obtained from Univision 45. If you have any information regarding her identity, please contact the relations department at 409-772-NEWS (6397) or UTMB police at 409-772-1111.

UTMB is an institution of the University of Texas System and a member of the Texas Medical Center. It was the first academic health center in Texas, established in 1891. Currently, it operates four campuses, five schools of health sciences, six institutes of advanced studies, a research company, a Level 1 Trauma Center, and a health system that serves the Texas Gulf Coast region.

For those interested in reporting a missing person, the city of Houston has the Texas Center for the Missing, a nonprofit organization that offers support to missing individuals and their families through crisis intervention, prevention, and community education. To reach them, visit their website.

In other news, Texas Children’s Hospital, in collaboration with the Houston Astros, has engaged in an activity that promotes the creative development of patients. One of the initiatives involves decorating the tennis shoes of an Astros baseball player. The children at the hospital had the opportunity to decorate the sneakers of No. 3 shortstop Jeremy Peña, with messages like “MVP” and “Thank you for everything you do.” Despite not being able to attend the game, the children cheered on Peña from their hospital beds. This initiative, called Peña Pals, selects a group of children each week to decorate the players’ shoes. The popularity of Jeremy Peña has soared since being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 American League Championship Series and World Series.

NASA astronauts recently visited Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to bring joy and share their experiences with patients, particularly those in oncology. Astronaut Kjell Lindgren and Johnson Space Center Director Mike Coats spent dedicated time with the children, inspiring them with their space projects. Texas Children’s Hospital, located at the Texas Medical Center, is the largest children’s hospital in the nation.