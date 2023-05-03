Uzedy, FDA approves drug against schizophrenia / “It will be injectable, priced at $1,232”

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat schizophrenia in adults. UZEDY is the first drug to feature a long-acting subcutaneous formulation of risperidone. It is based on MedinCell’s proprietary copolymer technology that works by controlling the constant release of risperidonea second-generation antipsychotic drug developed by the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen Pharmaceutica.

The announcement of the approval of this drug injectable against schizophrenia by the Food and Drug Administration was given by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and by MedinCell itself. With UZEDY treatment, therapeutic blood concentrations of risperidone are achieved within 6-24 hours after a single dose injection. The news was also relaunched by the Jerusalem Post. Teva president and CEO, Richard Francis, in the announcement regarding thedrug approval against schizophrenia spoke of “milestone“e you”important new therapeutic option” That “can reduce the risk of relapse”. In particular, he announced that among the company’s objectives there is “support as many people as possible with mental illness and neurological disorders”.

FDA approves schizophrenia drug Uzedy: “on the market in the next few weeks. Cost…”

Drug to treat and fight schizophrenia in adult patients, comes Food and Drug Administration approval for UZEDY. As the Jerusalem Post reads, MedinCell CEO Christophe Douat called this a “pivotal moment” for the company, adding that “reaching the stage commercial of our technology marks the beginning of a new era for MedinCell”, a definite moment “thrilling”.

MedinCell developed the technology behind the anti-inflammatory drug UZEDY schizophrenia for over twenty years, after an initial rejection by the FDA last year. UZEDY will be available in the US “in the coming weeks,” MedinCell said in the announcement, at a wholesale cost of $1,232 and $3,080 per month, depending on the dosage. The drug can be given at intervals of one to two months to adults with schizophrenia.

