Home » Uzedy, FDA approves drug against schizophrenia / “It will be injectable, priced at $1,232”
Health

Uzedy, FDA approves drug against schizophrenia / “It will be injectable, priced at $1,232”

by admin

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat schizophrenia in adults. UZEDY is the first drug to feature a long-acting subcutaneous formulation of risperidone. It is based on MedinCell’s proprietary copolymer technology that works by controlling the constant release of risperidonea second-generation antipsychotic drug developed by the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen Pharmaceutica.

Respiratory syncytial virus: the first vaccine arrives / GSK: “94% effective”

The announcement of the approval of this drug injectable against schizophrenia by the Food and Drug Administration was given by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and by MedinCell itself. With UZEDY treatment, therapeutic blood concentrations of risperidone are achieved within 6-24 hours after a single dose injection. The news was also relaunched by the Jerusalem Post. Teva president and CEO, Richard Francis, in the announcement regarding thedrug approval against schizophrenia spoke of “milestone“e you”important new therapeutic option” That “can reduce the risk of relapse”. In particular, he announced that among the company’s objectives there is “support as many people as possible with mental illness and neurological disorders”.

Coffee is not bad for those who do not have cardiovascular diseases / Blood sugar…

FDA approves schizophrenia drug Uzedy: “on the market in the next few weeks. Cost…”

Drug to treat and fight schizophrenia in adult patients, comes Food and Drug Administration approval for UZEDY. As the Jerusalem Post reads, MedinCell CEO Christophe Douat called this a “pivotal moment” for the company, adding that “reaching the stage commercial of our technology marks the beginning of a new era for MedinCell”, a definite moment “thrilling”.

See also  Is my smartphone listening to me or not?

MedinCell developed the technology behind the anti-inflammatory drug UZEDY schizophrenia for over twenty years, after an initial rejection by the FDA last year. UZEDY will be available in the US “in the coming weeks,” MedinCell said in the announcement, at a wholesale cost of $1,232 and $3,080 per month, depending on the dosage. The drug can be given at intervals of one to two months to adults with schizophrenia.

“Robots will be members of the family” / The psychologist: “Children learn to use AI”

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cases of flu are decreasing but the epidemic...

Optimize to the point of insanity? Ethics in...

Obesity could cause asthma | News.at

Health professions, 87 new positions in the Asst

Serie A, Monza-Roma 1-1: El Shaarawy is not...

Yoga really is that healthy – that’s what...

AIFA Approves Reimbursability For A New Drug To...

Bottles with more bacteria than the toilet: how...

The cause of the stone child’s disease identified...

The cause of the stone child’s disease identified...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy