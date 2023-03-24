Some supposed childhood illnesses also strike in old age Last tetanus vaccination 30 years ago? Lost vaccination card or never had one? Happens more often than you think. Many adults do not have all the vaccinations that are officially recommended by the responsible Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) and paid for by health insurance – and this does not only apply to the corona vaccination. Many simply do not know that some vaccinations are also useful beyond childhood – because the associated diseases can strike at any age. Vaccinations for adults – that’s what our test report offers Independent Reviews. The vaccination experts at Stiftung Warentest summarize their assessments of ten important vaccinations and say which are useful for adults. Facts about vaccinations and diseases. Our tables and articles give an overview of flu, shingles & Co and give the most important facts about vaccination. We say how the diseases are transmitted, what health consequences they can have and who is particularly at risk. In addition, we explain how the vaccinations and vaccines work, name possible side effects and complications and say how long the vaccination effect lasts.

Which vaccinations are useful for adults A group of experts has been assessing vaccinations on behalf of Stiftung Warentest since 2012 (this is how we did it). Regular vaccinations against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough are therefore important for adults. Some adults also benefit from vaccination against polio, measles, mumps and rubella – if they do not have full protection from childhood. When it comes to vaccinations against influenza, pneumococci and whooping cough, the assessments of the Stiftung Warentest are differentiated and sometimes deviate from the official recommendations.

Tables, articles, vaccination calendar We have prepared details of all vaccinations mentioned individually in tables and articles. Our vaccination calendar offers a quick overview. Background information can be found in our special Vaccination – risk or rescue? The fact check. Important: Our assessments are to be regarded as basic assistance. The individual decision depends on the state of health and must be made with the doctor.





take your vaccination card with you If you want to have your vaccination checked or completed, you can ask your family doctor at your next routine appointment. In addition to general practitioners, internists or travel medicine specialists are also suitable as contact persons. No matter which doctor you go to, take your vaccination card with you if possible. The document shows whether vaccinations are necessary at all, and if so, which ones. Often, for example, only a booster vaccination is then necessary, for example against tetanus and diphtheria. A basic immunization often requires several appointments. Even if you don’t have a vaccination card, it makes sense to get vaccination advice from your doctor.