Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke: research

Latest Research Sheds Light on the Effects of Sleep on Health

Recent studies have provided new insights into the impact of sleep on overall health and well-being. According to a study published in the journal Sleep Health, making up for lost sleep on weekends can have a significant positive effect on heart health, especially for those who typically sleep less than 6 hours a night. The study, which observed 3,400 volunteers for a year, found that those who slept at least two hours more than usual on weekends experienced a clear reduction in risk of heart attack and stroke, with some cases showing a 60% drop in cardiovascular events.

Researchers from Nanjing Medical University in China also discovered that irregular sleep patterns and insufficient rest can increase the risk of dementia. The study, published in Neurology and conducted on over 88,000 patients, found that individuals with irregular sleep patterns were 53% more likely to develop dementia compared to those with regular sleep schedules.

Furthermore, a study conducted by neuroscientists from the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania found that stress can cause disruptions in sleep by activating neurons in the hypothalamus, leading to microarousals during non-REM sleep. The study suggested that inhibiting the activity of these neurons could be a potential way to combat insomnia.

The findings from these studies emphasize the importance of maintaining regular sleep schedules and getting enough rest for overall health. As the research continues to unveil the complexities of sleep and its impact on the body, it becomes increasingly clear that prioritizing good sleep habits is essential for overall well-being.

