Rockstar “GTA V” program data leaked “GTA Tokyo” and ending 3 people died in a more cruel way | Unwire.hk

Rockstar Games, the popular video game developer behind the Grand Theft Auto series, has been the victim of a major hack. The breach, which occurred in 2022, resulted in the leak of multiple program source codes and resources for “GTA V”.

The leaked information, which was recently disclosed on Discord, includes a treasure trove of previously unknown details about the game. This includes a large number of canceled DLC, the development concept of “GTA Tokyo”, and shocking revelations about the fates of the game’s two main characters.

According to reports, the leaked information includes details about the A, B, and C endings of the beta version of “GTA V”. In the A ending, one of the main characters, Trevor, meets a particularly gruesome demise at the hands of Michael. In the B ending, Michael meets a similarly grisly end at the hands of Franklin. Meanwhile, in the C ending, Franklin himself perishes.

The leak also contains information about 8 canceled DLC development plans, as well as details about the codename of the upcoming “GTA VI”, which is reportedly “Project Americas”.

The news about the hack and the subsequent leak has spread like wildfire on social media, with multiple Twitter accounts sharing the revelations. It is a significant blow to Rockstar Games, and it remains to be seen how the company will respond to this breach of their security.

It’s important to note that the authenticity of the leaked information has not been independently verified, and it is unclear how the leak will impact the future of the “GTA” franchise.

