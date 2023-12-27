New digital innovation hubs, ranking of implementing entities approved

Confindustria, Confartigianato, Unioncamere, Coldiretti, Legacoop and CNA, Confcommercio have the task of promoting the digital transition of businesses

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, following the publication of the public notice for the identification of six new “Digital innovation hubs”approved the ranking provisional of the implementing entities to which they will be intended 42 million euros for the provision of digital first assessment and business orientation services.

The examining commission, in consideration of the project proposals received, admitted to financing the projects of Confindustria, Confartigianato, Unioncamere, Coldiretti, Legacoop and CNA, Confcommercio which will be entrusted with the task of promoting the digital transition of companies.

The initiative is carried out as part of Investment 2.3 “Strengthening and thematic and territorial extension of technology transfer centers by industry segments” of Mission 4 “Education and research”, Component 2 “From research to business” of the PNRR.

For more information

Share this: Facebook

X

