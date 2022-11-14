TRENTO. On the one hand the call to get the flu shot. On the other hand, the drive to do more, to do better and to do first addressed to the health company.

General practitioners take the field and reiterate how i cases of flu are also on the rise in Trentino: in the week from 31 October to 6 November, the InfluNet report reported an incidence of 2.92 cases per thousand assisted.

The doctors then add: “Accreditation at the Higher Institute of Health of the Trentino laboratory for the virological surveillance of influenza and other respiratory viroses (currently absent only in Trentino, Basilicata and Molise) must be accelerated”.

