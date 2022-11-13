ANCONA – Not only from Covid, on November 12 every year the World Day against Pneumonia is celebrated, established in 2009 by Unicef ​​and the World Health Organization to highlight the severity of the disease and improve its treatment and prophylaxis, especially in countries in progress of development. “In the Marches, in the last survey carried out, the deaths of pneumonia were 319 in a year, 160 men and 159 women – said the regional health councilor, Filippo Saltamartini. The pandemic then in our region in two years and eight months caused over 4 thousand 100 deaths, mostly from pulmonary complications. The disease remains the third leading cause of death in Europe, together with other respiratory diseases, in Italy it is responsible for over 14,000 deaths every year, according to Istat, affecting above all the population over 65 “.

Pneumonia occurs when a bacterium or viral infection causes significant inflammation and damage to lung tissue, making it difficult for the physiological movement of breathing. Sars-Cov2 has caused an unusually aggressive onset of the disease, but pneumonia is not only from Covid and occurs more frequently in children and elderly or otherwise immunosuppressed adults. The World Day against Pneumonia is, therefore, the right occasion to raise awareness among citizens and families on the importance of prevention and on the fundamental role that, once again, vaccines have. In particular, the pneumococcal vaccination, which protects against infections caused by a bacterium that can cause major pneumonia and other pathologies, is recommended in pediatric age and also in adults with specific pathologies. It is also recommended for all people aged 65 and over (with active offer for 65 year olds). Pneumococcal vaccination can also be administered simultaneously with influenza vaccination. “We have several types of vaccines available – Saltamartini recalled – the free offer is made to children, adults with pathology and 65-year-olds, but vaccination is open to all in more formulations, even for a fee. They are important weapons we have to defend ourselves from the disease “