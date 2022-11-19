The mayors of ULSS 7 Pedemontana also take the field to promote the flu vaccination campaign: Franco Balzi, as president of the Conference of Mayors of ULSS 7 Pedemontana, and Elena Pavan, president of the Bassano District Committee, have publicly vaccinated today on behalf of all fellow Mayors of the area.

A message of prevention, theirs, which arrives while the vaccination campaign is in full swing, which, as is known, provides for the free offer of the flu vaccine to all over 60s and children from 6 months to 6 years; to people affected by chronic diseases or in any case “fragile” due to pathology; to pregnant women; to people who take care of elderly or disabled people (so-called “caregivers”). Vaccination is also offered free of charge even in apartments to some professional categories of public interest, such as health workers, members of the police forces, firefighters and school staff (teaching and non-teaching).

«I thank Franco Balzi and Elena Pavan for making themselves available as testimonials for the flu vaccination campaign – underlines the Director General of ULSS 7 Pedemontana Carlo Bramezza -. I consider their symbolic participation particularly important because getting vaccinated is above all a way to protect oneself, but it is also an act of civil responsibility, towards one’s loved ones and towards the whole community, especially for those who carry out a profession in the public interest. I also want to underline once again the great collaboration established between our Hygiene and Public Health Service, General Practitioners, Free Choice Pediatricians and also local pharmacies: behind the flu vaccination campaign there is a great organizational machine made up of many subjects who are working in perfect synchrony for the health of citizens. We ask the latter to understand the importance of the issue and seize this opportunity for prevention”.

“I very willingly joined this initiative – underlines Franco Balzi -: I had already done so in the past as Mayor of Santorso and all the more reason I want to have done so today as President of the Conference of Mayors, because I am convinced of the importance of recalling the focus on the flu vaccination campaign. In the last two years we have focused more on anti-Covid vaccines, but it is fair to remember that there are not only those and that the anti-flu campaign is also of great importance for public health, in particular to protect the most fragile sections of the population. For this purpose, I know that many Municipalities are organizing themselves to facilitate the activity of General Practitioners, making spaces available to organize public sessions in large numbers: in Santorso, for example, we have two days planned, this Saturday and next Saturday in the middle school auditorium”.

Elena Pavan also follows the same line: «I chose to get vaccinated because it is a choice of personal prudence, but also of responsibility towards others and I am proud as a representative of the Municipality of Bassano and of the other Municipal Administrations of Bassano to help spread this message» .

An invitation that has already been welcomed by many citizens, as underlined by Dr. Antonio Stano, Director of the Prevention Department of ULSS 7 Pedemontana: «We have already delivered to family doctors and pediatricians almost all 65,000 doses supplied to us by the Region and we are considering requesting a further supply based on any further needs on the part of local doctors. Analyzing the numbers is still premature because we only started three weeks ago, but the anti-flu campaign is certainly registering a number of adhesions significant, which we expect will grow compared to last year”.

Press release by Ulss 7

