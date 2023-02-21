Recall on the Salute.gov website: a single batch of vacuum-packed Strolghino salami from Salumificio Galli Remo was withdrawn from the market due to a microbiological risk.

Another one has been published recall on the Salute.gov website after those relating to the Spitztube – Schuster’s bakery confectionery product, the spelled biscuits of the Backerei Moser Bakery and the Sapor di Cascina cooked ham, La Bottega del Gusto and Motta: in fact, a single batch of vacuum-packed Strolghino salami from Salumificio Galli Remo because of a microbiological risk. On the website, the publication date of the alert is February 20, 2023, while on the actual recall notice, the effective date of the checks is February 17, 2023.

Vacuum-packed strolghino from Salumificio Galli Remo: booster for Salmonella

The exact sales denomination of the affected product is Strolghino vacuum packed, while the brand of the product is Strolghino and the identification mark of the plant or producer is IT 1212 L CE. Instead, both the name or company name of the OSA under which the product is marketed, and the name of the producer is Salumificio Galli Remo srl, the one with the factory headquarters in via Milano 187, in Cogozzo di Viadana, in the province of Mantua .

Il lot number affected by the recall is the one identified as lot 16. The recall notice does not indicate the expiry date or minimum shelf life of the lot in question, while the sales unit is represented by the 250 gram vacuum pack.

The reason for the recall is a microbiological risk, i.e. the presence of Salmonella spp. In the warnings, consumers are warned that the above batch number of the product in question must not be consumed at all. Furthermore, if already purchased and present in the house, if possible it is better if you bring it back to the point of sale.

We remind you that the so-called minor Salmonella can cause symptoms of food poisoning just a few hours after ingestion of contaminated food. The classics symptoms of salmonellosis I am:

nausea

vomit

diarrhea

abdominal colic pains

However, some types of Salmonella can cause much more serious syndromes, including forms of septicemia.

