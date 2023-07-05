Berlusconi’s will is open

breaking latest news – Silvio Berlusconi’s will was opened in the notary Roveda’s office in the presence of two witnesses, the lawyer Luca Fossati, representing his children Marina and Pier Silvio, and the lawyer Carlo Rimini, representing his second-bed children , Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. According to what is learned, the heirs also participated in the reading of the will.

Beyond the latest wishes regarding the huge real estate assets, the expected indications on the front of the political “legacy” of the founder of Forza Italia, the bequest to the last companion, the deputy Marta Fascina, the attention is directed above all to how the rearrangements of the economic empire he created will be redefined.

It is possible that the veil will lift only when the will is officially deposited, even if according to what breaking latest news learns, a press release from Fininvest could be issued as early as tomorrow, at the close of the financial markets.

Silvio Berlusconi held, through the Italian Holdings Prima, Seconda, Terza, and Ottava, just over 61% of Fininvest, which in turn owns over 53% of Mondadori, about 50% of Mfe-MediaForEurope and 30% of Mediolanum Bank. The remaining 40% is divided between the 5 children: the eldest daughter Marina has 7.65% of Fininvest through Holding Italiana Quarta, 7.65% belongs to Pier Silvio with Holding Italiana Quinta, while another 21% is inside H14, the holding jointly owned by the 3 children he had with Veronica Lario.

Of the approximately 60% held by the founder of Fininvest, 40% is to be distributed equally to the children on the basis of inheritance law, then 8% each. In the full availability of Silvio Berlusconi, therefore, only 20% of the company remained, a decisive share to shift the balance or make counterweights to balance the powers between the two branches of the family, the one made up on one side by Marina and Pier Silvio (both with strategic and command roles in Mfe, Mondadori and in Fininvest itself), and on the other the branch made up of Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.

Considering only the distribution of the share equal to 40%, the first two children would in fact jointly rise to 32% of Fininvest, while the children with Lario would rise to 46%. Therefore, according to the hypotheses formulated up to now, it is possible that the Cavaliere ordered that the 20% share be redistributed so as to balance the ‘weight’ between the two members of the family.

To ensure business continuityas officially communicated by Fininvest immediately after Berlusconi’s death and reaffirmed by his historic friend Fedele Confalonieri, who excluded “repercussions” and “surprises” from the will.

There are, in fact, those who have already provided for an agreement, a sort of shareholders’ agreement between the heirs, in the name of guaranteeing the continuity of the family business. However, it is not excluded that the founder of the empire has ‘moved’ his package so that control of Fininvest goes to Marina and Pier Silvio, the two who have managed the Berlusconi family businesses on a daily basis ever since the ‘Cav ‘ took the field with the foundation of Forza Italia.

