Home » Toyota: US sales +15% in June
Business

Toyota: US sales +15% in June

by admin
Toyota: US sales +15% in June

In June, Toyota reported a 15% increase in US sales to 195,448 vehicles, led by the RAV4 model. For the April-June period, sales rose to 568,962 vehicles.

Toyota reported a 29% jump in deliveries of electrified vehicles in June, mostly hybrid (gasoline-electric) cars.

This confirms the positive performance of the automotive sector in the quarter, with sales also increasing for Tesla and Stellantis, as production increases thanks to an improved supply of semiconductors.

The data from General Motors is also expected during the day, while tomorrow it will be Ford’s turn.

See also  The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Del Vecchio, the succession costs money: Milleri asks...

Future package for the PCK refinery is implemented

China, 3 thousand billion in shadow reserves: a...

Türkiye: 500 percent in two years – Erdogan’s...

Dollar Rises on Weak Chinese Data and Anticipation...

Overburdening the BA: “We have become the ‘Federal...

Construction waste, Italy recovers 80%

Taxes – Lindner defends draft budget

The Cida challenge for the implementation of the...

Mark Zuckerberg’s Real Estate Empire: From Silicon Valley...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy