Toyota: US sales +15% in June

In June, Toyota reported a 15% increase in US sales to 195,448 vehicles, led by the RAV4 model. For the April-June period, sales rose to 568,962 vehicles.

Toyota reported a 29% jump in deliveries of electrified vehicles in June, mostly hybrid (gasoline-electric) cars.

This confirms the positive performance of the automotive sector in the quarter, with sales also increasing for Tesla and Stellantis, as production increases thanks to an improved supply of semiconductors.

The data from General Motors is also expected during the day, while tomorrow it will be Ford’s turn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

