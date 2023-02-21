Home News Protection and asylum in Emilia-Romagna — Social
Protection and asylum in Emilia-Romagna — Social

Protection and asylum in Emilia-Romagna — Social

Will be introduced through a free webinar, Thursday 2 March 2023il report “Protection and asylum in Emilia-Romagna – Statistical Compendium 2022”. The document, which was created as part of a collaboration between Emilia Romagna region ed Anci Emilia-Romagna on the issues of protection and asylum, aims to summarize the picture of the regional situation, with some references to the national picture. Use and compare a variety of sources, some of which are disseminated only through this publication.

In the afternoon of the presentation, theintroduction to the statistical compendium – which has been drawn up annually since 2006 – will be entrusted to Massimo Masetti, Head of the Immigration Policy Coordination of ANCI Emilia-Romagna. A summary of 2022 data on protection and asylum will be illustrated by Silvia Zarrella, expert consultant at the Court of Naples and president of the Asylum in Europe association. The Welfare Councilor of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Igor Taruffi, will finally talk about the prospects for hospitality in the region through an examination of the document “Emilia Romagna plural fair inclusive”, the new three-year program 2022-2024 for the social integration of foreign citizens. At the end of the interventions, a question time to give the opportunity to deepen some aspects of the statistical report

