Valencian Public Universities Release Cut-off Marks for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Title: Valencian Universities Publish Cut-Off Marks for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023, 3:43 p.m.

On Friday, Valencian students received one of the most anticipated moments of their academic journey – the announcement of cut-off marks required for different degree programs. The cut-off marks, a simple figure that holds the power to determine one’s future, were revealed by Valencian public universities for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Out of the 26,772 places offered, 26,548 have been awarded, with 15,748 spots for women and 10,800 for men.

The results of the university pre-registration reveal that 81.07% of students from the Valencian Community who applied for the next academic year have secured one of their top three choices. More specifically, 56.74% of students got their first choice, 15.75% were placed in their second preference, and 8.58% obtained their third option.

Among the highly sought-after degree programs, Medicine emerged as the most demanding qualification, capturing four spots in the top ten. However, the first and second positions in the rankings are held by two entirely different disciplines.

The highest cut-off marks were recorded for the following degrees:

1. Double degree in Computer Engineering and Mathematics (UPV) – 13,635

2. Double degree in Physics and Mathematics (UV) – 13,543

3. Degree in Medicine (UV) – 13,436

4. Degree in Aerospace Engineering (UPV) – 13,354

5. PARS in Aeronautical Engineering (UPV) – 13,349

6. Double degree in Mathematics and Computer Engineering (UV) – 13,328

7. Degree in Medicine (UMH) – 13.32

8. Degree in Medicine (AU) – 13,306

9. Degree in Medicine (UJI) – 13.27

10. Degree in Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences (UV) – 13.21

The top-ranking program is the Double degree in Computer Engineering and Mathematics offered by the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), with 13,635 applicants securing a place out of 14 available. The second spot is claimed by the double degree in Physics and Mathematics, taught by the University of Valencia, with 13,543 applicants accepted.

