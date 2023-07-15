770 billion barriers to pension increases

The good news of the rise, which approximately 16 million retirees across the country are waiting for with great hope, did not come from the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The calculation was made and it was thought that the necessary source for the increase could not be found. Accordingly, in case of an increase of 8 thousand 77 liras to retirees like civil servants, a new resource of 128.4 billion liras per month and 770 billion liras for 6 months must be found. AKP government […]

