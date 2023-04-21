vegetable throwing and police lightening charge

Tafferugli on the occasion of the arrival of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, at the forum on confiscated assets underway at the Naples maritime station. The demonstrators, including representatives of the social centers and Power to the People, had previously tried to approach the entrance to the structure but had been rejected by the police. Some of them have launched vegetables. Later they had another contact with the police: there were scuffles. One of the protesters was seen with a head injury. The scuffles were triggered by the attempt by the demonstrators, rejected by the police, to deliver a crown in memory of the dead in the Mediterranean. Currently the situation is still tense but under control.

The visit to the Health «Today we are carrying out a security operation here which means promoting the main and best values ​​of sport to youngsters». This was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, on a visit to the Crystalline structure, to the Health, which has hosted the Fiamme Oro school for two years of the police and the San Gennaro Foundation. by Father Antonio Loffredo, soul of the initiative. «For the boys – he told the young people of the Sanità district – sport means in fact learning respect and self-discipline, which are taught in particular in the martial arts that are taught here. The Fiamme Oro Sports Group participates in sport at all levels, from neighborhood youth to the Olympics. We know that sport is growth but also the prospect to be able to add more Olympic medals to the history of the Fiamme Oro. We carry out these initiatives throughout Italy, taking advantage of useful opportunities from abandoned or confiscated properties». The school is directed by Luca Piscopo, who is also the coordinator of the Fiamme Oro National Centre. The minister also assured Father Loffredo, of the San Gennaro Foundation, of help in continuing the restructuring of the local abbey. The minister lingered on the “beauty that I found coming here and crossing the Sanità flagged by the Napoli fans”. See also ATMs and cards blocked throughout Italy. Here's what happened

The Chief of Police «Here at the Cristallini in Naples we have made a large investment available to the city’s kids». This was stated by the police chief, Lamberto Giannini, who took part in the visit together with the minister. «It was an important moment two years ago, when we inaugurated this place – he added – and we already had the certainty of growth and enthusiasm that they would have lived in this place as indeed happens. The police continue in initiatives like this that lead to important projects of legality, knowing that in the face of critical situations, the police and the judiciary are not enough, but it is necessary to work on alternatives to difficult situations, bringing the enthusiasm and empathy we see herewith champions and guys who give us proof that they always have their heads held high».

