Brand name: VEGGIE DESPAR
Name: ORGANIC TEMPEH
Reason for reporting: Recall due to risk of presence of allergens
Publication date: October 19, 2023
Documentation
Recall model VEGGIE DESPAR – ORGANIC TEMPEH
(198.3 Kb)
