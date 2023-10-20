Home » VEGGIE DESPAR – ORGANIC TEMPEH
VEGGIE DESPAR – ORGANIC TEMPEH

Brand name: VEGGIE DESPAR

Name: ORGANIC TEMPEH

Reason for reporting: Recall due to risk of presence of allergens

Publication date: October 19, 2023

19-10-2023 – PDF

(198.3 Kb)

