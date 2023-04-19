Home » two dead, instructor and student
Forlì, 19 April 2023 – Un hang glider fell this afternoon shortly after take-off from the airfield of Villafrancaa hamlet north of Forlì. Two victims in the tragic crash: a 69-year-old instructor and a 30-year-old student (resident in Riolo Terme, in the province of Ravenna). According to witnesses (some residents of the Forlì countryside) the aircraft would have performed a few vaults – perhaps the signal that something was not going well – before crashing.

The hang glider fell a few tens of meters beyond the border with the province of Ravenna, in the locality of Filetto, very close to the hamlets of Branzolino and Barisano, extreme offshoots of the Forlivese in a northerly direction. The 118 health workers arrived on the spot, but there was nothing for the two of them to do aboard the glider. Then the firefighters and the carabinieri arrived.

The Forlì prosecutor’s office was alerted for the tragedy, although the territorial attribution could possibly change following the investigative evaluations that will be carried out in the next few days.

