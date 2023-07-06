Vein insufficiency in summer|Symptoms of venous disorders

Although they usually go away when it gets cooler, they still have to be treated so that they don’t lead to a chronic condition, because these are symptoms of the onset of venous insufficiency. Therefore: Act at the first warning sign!

Enjoy the summer without your veins suffering

In the interest of vein health, you should behave “vein-friendly” all year round, pay attention to your weight, exercise a lot, refrain from smoking, eat healthily and drink a lot of water. But when the temperature is high, the veins need more support: Avoid excessive heat and long periods of sunbathing, swimming, cycling, hiking, walking, walks on the beach, water or beach gymnastics are ideal vein training. Beneficial: wading in the water and cold calf affusions (always from the tip of the toes towards the heart) in the morning and in the evening.

The symptoms of venous disorders can also be treated more effectively the earlier the venous insufficiency is diagnosed. Therefore, speak to your family doctor for an examination.

Other topics related to health and medicine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

