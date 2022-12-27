Dedication to those who are still without citizenship

He assured that his “commitment to social justice will not end,” the newspaper wrote Veneto messenger, and dedicated “this day to the million Italians without citizenship”. The man explained that he was “born in Varese, my city”, then that he was “born a second time in the classrooms of the medical faculty at the University of Insubria” where he was able to “strengthen a complex identity, mixed, elaborate and proud. It has been years of struggle, acceptance and gaining awareness”. Italy, he said, “is the nest from which I have decided to allow my energy to flourish in the world. I am happy to be able to do so with greater serenity now”.