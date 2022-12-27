Dedication to those who are still without citizenship
He assured that his “commitment to social justice will not end,” the newspaper wrote Veneto messenger, and dedicated “this day to the million Italians without citizenship”. The man explained that he was “born in Varese, my city”, then that he was “born a second time in the classrooms of the medical faculty at the University of Insubria” where he was able to “strengthen a complex identity, mixed, elaborate and proud. It has been years of struggle, acceptance and gaining awareness”. Italy, he said, “is the nest from which I have decided to allow my energy to flourish in the world. I am happy to be able to do so with greater serenity now”.
Racist insults: “I don’t let him treat me, he’s black”
On 17 August a 59-year-old man, PBA, seasonal worker in Lignano Sabbiadoro and resident in Treviso, where he appeared to be “homeless”, arrived at the Lignano emergency room and refused to be treated by a black doctor and indeed protested with so lively that a patrol of carabinieri, who had reported on the case, rushed for an evaluation by the magistrate of the Udine prosecutor’s office. Andi Nganso had filed a lawsuit, not “out of a desire for solely personal justice”, but due to “the need to demonstrate an act of resistance to a hatred and racism that not only exist in this country, but which grow stronger when the proximity of an election date suggests that certain positions will be protected,” he explained at the time.