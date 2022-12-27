The badly timed alarm clock did not go off and so the bishop did not celebrate midnight mass on 24 December. Monsignor the bishop of Vittorio Veneto (Treviso) himself recounted the unexpected event Conrad Pizzioloduring the mass celebrated on Christmas morning, as reported by a video of the celebration released on The TV Tent.

At the end of the celebration, the bishop asked for an “excuse” explaining that “mass was at midnight and at 9pm I had finished eating and set the alarm but, instead of setting it at 10.50pm, I set it at 10.50am, and so it didn’t play.”

At one point, the prelate said he heard a knock on the door: it was a person sent by another priest “worried that I might have a stroke”. Bishop Pizziolo, also thanking the priest who replaced him at midnight mass, told what had happened to the faithful who responded with applause.